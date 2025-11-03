Bills’ Michael Hoecht suffered torn Achilles but somehow kept playing

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht deserves a badge of honor for the toughness he displayed Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoecht went down with a non-contact injury during the opening minute of the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed during his postgame press conference that Hoecht had suffered a torn Achilles.

The CBS broadcast captured the exact moment Hoecht got hurt. The injury that sometimes brings world-class athletes to tears was not enough to take down Hoecht, who stumbled but kept playing after the snap.

Hoecht also waved off the cart and refused to leave the field. He wanted to sit on the sidelines as his Bills teammates finished off their AFC rivals.

Despite Bills kicker Matt Prater missing a game-clinching field goal attempt in the closing minute, Buffalo held on for a 28-21 victory. Hoecht tallied a QB hit, half a sack, and a pair of tackles in his final game of the 2025 season.

Hoecht missed the first six games of the season while serving a PED-related suspension. He had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in his only other outing this year, the Bills’ Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers.