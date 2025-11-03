Bills’ Matt Prater kicks thunderous doink in final seconds vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills fans had to hold their breath a little longer on Sunday after kicker Matt Prater doinked a game-clinching field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

The Bills led the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21with under 30 seconds left in their Week 9 matchup at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y. Prater lined up for a 52-yard field goal attempt that would have put the game out of reach.

Instead of a game-sealing field goal, Bills fans had their eardrums rocked by arguably the loudest missed kick of the season. Prater’s field goal try banged off the right goalpost and made a booming sound that reverberated across the stadium.

DOINK! The FG is no good and Kansas City takes over



Prater’s kick veered too far to the right, which likely revived some bad memories for Bills fans in attendance. The miss gave the Chiefs a chance to score a potential game-tying touchdown with excellent field position and 26 seconds left on the clock.

Patrick Mahomes started off the final drive with an 18-yard completion to get Kansas City into Buffalo territory. But that was as close as the Chiefs would get, as Mahomes’ next three Hail Mary prayers were not answered by the football gods. The Bills held on for the seven-point victory.