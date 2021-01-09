 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 9, 2021

Bills RB Zack Moss could be out for rest of postseason with ankle injury

January 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Zack Moss

Zack Moss could be out for the rest of the postseason for the Buffalo Bills.

Moss was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in the Bills’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo later reported that the Bills feared Moss’ postseason could be over.

Nothing is definitive at this point, but that’s not a good sign about Moss’ status.

Moss had 11 touches for 47 yards before leaving the game. He has been splitting time with Devin Singletary at running back for the Bills. Taiwan Jones will likely see work as well.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus