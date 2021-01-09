Bills RB Zack Moss could be out for rest of postseason with ankle injury

Zack Moss could be out for the rest of the postseason for the Buffalo Bills.

Moss was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in the Bills’ 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday.

Hard to tell from the replay what happened to Zack Moss there. pic.twitter.com/JH80Hq4vbI — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 9, 2021

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo later reported that the Bills feared Moss’ postseason could be over.

#Bills RB Zack Moss is expected to miss time with an ankle injury suffered today, source says, adding his the fear is his postseason could be over. But let’s see how far Buffalo goes and how he recovers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2021

Nothing is definitive at this point, but that’s not a good sign about Moss’ status.

Moss had 11 touches for 47 yards before leaving the game. He has been splitting time with Devin Singletary at running back for the Bills. Taiwan Jones will likely see work as well.