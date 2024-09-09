Bills set 1 impressive record with win over Cardinals

Say what you will about the Buffalo Bills, but it has been a very, very long time since they failed to stay competitive in a game.

The Bills overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. At one point it looked like Josh Allen and company might get blown out, but those who have followed the team for the past few seasons know that simply never happens.

With their win over Arizona, the Bills have now gone 42 consecutive regular-season games without losing by more than 6 points.

Granted, some of Buffalo’s losses during that span should have been wins. The one knock knock against Allen is that he does not do a good enough job of protecting the football, especially in big moments. Allen threw 32 interceptions and lost 9 fumbles combined across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He lost another fumble against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Bills fans probably care a lot less about a 42-game regular-season streak than wins in the playoffs, and their team has only been to the AFC Championship Game one time in the last four years. Still, it is impressive that it has been nearly three full seasons since Buffalo lost by 7 points.