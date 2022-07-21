Bills stars trying to recruit notable defender to team

The wining and dining appears to be on in Buffalo.

SI’s Noah Strackbein noted this week that Bills stars Von Miller and Jordan Poyer have made it known that they have spoken to a fellow defender in the hopes of luring him to Buffalo — free agent cornerback Joe Haden.

Strackbein also notes that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs recently shared to his Instagram Story a video of Haden working out, adding an eyeballs emoji for good measure. The implication seems to be that Diggs wants Haden in Buffalo as well.

The 33-year-old Haden is still unsigned with training camp about to begin. He is a former All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler who is coming off a decent 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his 12th in the NFL.

The Bills do have some uncertainty at corner with Tre’Davious White still recovering from an ACL tear and the second starting slot shaping up to be an open battle with Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, and Siran Neal. For Buffalo to add Haden to the mix though, they may have to fight off some others.