Dan Campbell makes surprising revelation about Penei Sewell trick play

December 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell has drawn a lot of praise for his gutsy decisions in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, but the Detroit Lions coach insists he got lucky with one of them.

The Lions clinched their 34-23 win against Minnesota when offensive lineman Penei Sewell went in motion and caught a pass for a first down on 3rd-and-7 (video here). Campbell was asked about the trick play during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He claimed offensive coordinator Ben Johnson proposed the idea and Campbell wasn’t really paying attention because he was too focused on Lions fans doing the wave.

“I’m so focused on the wave and I said, Yeah that’s fine,'” Campbell recalled. “I look up and we’re throwing it to Penei and I’m like, ‘What the f— are we doing?’ But it worked out great.”

Campbell kept a straight face, but he was obviously joking. He then said the Lions had practiced the play a lot and knew Sewell would be open. You can see him talking about the play below, but beware that the clip contains a curse word.

Campbell obviously was not distracted by fans doing the wave at one of the most crucial points in the game. He makes funny comments like that all the time, which is one of the reasons players and fans love him.

The Lions have now won four of their last five games to improve to 6-7. They remain in the playoff hunt after winning just three games last season in Campbell’s first year.

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell
