Ex-No. 3 overall draft pick announces his retirement

A former first-round draft pick has quietly announced his retirement from the NFL.

Blake Bortles is a regular guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. He joined the show for an episode that was released on Tuesday night. During his interview, Bortles was asked about the possibility of QB-needy teams like the New England Patriots reaching out to him.

That’s when Bortles revealed that he has retired.

“I have not touched a football since January,” Bortles told the hosts. “I quietly — I didn’t tell anybody — I retired. I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly.”

Though he said he was retired, Bortles admitted he would come back if a team offered him a crazy contract like $15 million over two years.

“I’m pretty set with where I’m at in the decision … if somebody were dumb enough to offer that kind of money, then it’s kind of hard to pass on,” Bortles said.

Bortles was asked if he could play one game.

“I’m still in shape. I work out … occasionally. I think I could play,” he said.

Bortles admitted that he played catch with some kids in the neigborhood and his arm was sore for a week.

Bortles was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars out of UCF in 2014. He threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2015, but led the league with 18 interceptions that season. In 2017, he and a strong defense helped the Jags reach the AFC Championship Game.

Bortles only lasted one more season with the Jags and then headed to the Rams as Jared Goff’s backup quarterback in 2019.

Bortles last appeared in a game in 2019 and hasn’t started since 2018. He bounced around to a few different teams the last two years, earning around $500,000. Apparently it was no longer worth it to him to continue with his playing career.

The 30-year-old made $47.6 million over his career.