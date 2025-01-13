Bo Nix makes surprising revelation about his rookie season

Bo Nix had an outstanding rookie season with the Denver Broncos, and a new revelation has made the campaign even more impressive.

Nix told reporters on Monday that he suffered a significant injury during Denver’s Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The quarterback initially described the injury as a “little transverse process fracture in my back.”

Nix then elaborated and said he suffered three fractures but wanted to play through the ailment, especially with his first career “Monday Night Football” game being in Week 13.

“I was healthy, got to play each and every game. Obviously, we all play with some bruises and some cuts and scrapes,” Nix said. “The biggest week was just, I had a little transverse process fracture in my back, that week got treatment and kind of made it through that week. Monday Night Football, it was a stretch that we were all kind of banged up and I wasn’t gonna miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off week that next week. It kind of went away after that. For that moment it was annoying, but we all play with annoying things.”

Bo Nix said he played with three transverse process fractures in back during game at Raiders Nov 24. Didn’t miss a snap. #9sports pic.twitter.com/V4vL6KN79K — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 13, 2025

While it sounds like the injury healed, Nix must have been playing through some pain. Derek Carr suffered a similar injury several years ago, and he downplayed it before admitting after the season that it impacted him.

Nix threw for 3,775 yards, 29 yards and 12 interception passes this season. He played some of his best football late in the season, and apparently he was battling a back injury for at least some of that stretch.

The Broncos’ season ended with a disappointing 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but Nix exceeded expectations in his first year. Fans in Denver should now feel even better about the former Oregon star’s toughness.