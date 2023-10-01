Booger McFarland makes adult joke on ESPN ‘Toy Story’ broadcast

ESPN unveiled its new “Toy Story Funday Football” broadcast on Sunday, and Booger McFarland had the pleasure of working as the lead analyst for the cartoon-themed production. For a brief moment, he may have forgotten that his audience was predominantly children.

The alternate “Toy Story” telecast, which was available on the Disney+ streaming platform, turned the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars game into an animated experience. ESPN said in a press release that the idea was to have the broadcast “feature educational elements teaching the game of football.” McFarland and fellow announcer Drew Carter wore all kinds of contraptions to help make it happen.

There were some mixed reviews for the broadcast, but a lot of parents took to social media to say their kids loved it. The one thing some people did not appreciate was the joke McFarland snuck in about Aaron Rodgers taking ayahuasca.

Booger McFarland just made a joke about Aaron Rodgers doing ayahuasca on Disney’s Toy Story broadcast. “I wonder if Aaron Rodgers is seeing these UFOs, wouldn’t be the first time” “He’s doing the ayahuasca” Thousands of kids are now asking their parents what ayahuasca is 🤣 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 1, 2023

The joke almost certainly flew over the heads of most kids who were watching. McFarland did a good job overall with an assignment that could not have been very comfortable for him, so there is no need to roast him too badly.

Believe it or not, that was far from the most uncomfortable moment Booger has had on television.