Report: Bradley Chubb drawing serious interest from 2 AFC teams

The Denver Broncos finally got back in the win column with their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, but teams are hoping they are still interested in trading away at least one star player prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his weekly column that both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have inquired about trading for star linebacker Bradley Chubb. The belief is that Broncos general manager George Paton would be willing to part with the former NC State star for a first-round pick, and King says both the Jets and Dolphins may have enough interest to offer one.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is playing under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He is set to become a free agent after the season, so any team that acquired him would likely want a long-term extension in place as part of the deal.

Injuries have been an issue for Chubb throughout his career. He missed almost all of 2019 with a torn ACL and was limited to seven games last year due to an ankle injury. Chubb has looked healthy this year and has 5.5 sacks in eight games, proving he is clearly a difference-maker when playing at 100 percent. You can understand why teams would be interested, though it is rare for first-round picks to be traded in the middle of a season.