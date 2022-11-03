Brandin Cooks appears to send strong message to Texans

Brandin Cooks is not happy that he remained with the Houston Texans through Tuesday’s trade deadline, and it is unclear if the veteran wide receiver is willing to play for the team again.

Several teams reportedly expressed interest in Cooks prior to the deadline, but no deal came together. His social media activity was a clear indication that he was hoping for a fresh start. Cooks then missed practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ed Werder report that he will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks will not play tonight vs. the Eagles, per ESPN’s @WerderEdESPN. Cooks has missed practice for what the team has described as personal reasons. He had hoped to be traded to a playoff contender. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

Cooks, 29, is obviously trying to send a message. The question is whether he will get over it or if he has no intention of playing for the Texans again.

Cooks posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He had Deshaun Watson throwing to him two seasons ago, but he was still very productive last year even though Watson did not play at all. He was clearly hoping to play for a contender, and the 1-5-1 Texans are far from being one.