Brandin Cooks appears to send strong message to Texans

November 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Brandin Cooks after a catch

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks is not happy that he remained with the Houston Texans through Tuesday’s trade deadline, and it is unclear if the veteran wide receiver is willing to play for the team again.

Several teams reportedly expressed interest in Cooks prior to the deadline, but no deal came together. His social media activity was a clear indication that he was hoping for a fresh start. Cooks then missed practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ed Werder report that he will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Cooks, 29, is obviously trying to send a message. The question is whether he will get over it or if he has no intention of playing for the Texans again.

Cooks posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He had Deshaun Watson throwing to him two seasons ago, but he was still very productive last year even though Watson did not play at all. He was clearly hoping to play for a contender, and the 1-5-1 Texans are far from being one.

