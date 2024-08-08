Reporter shares the holdup in potential Brandon Aiyuk-Steelers trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly been trying to find a way to acquire star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but they may have to improve their offer if they want to get a deal done.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the San Francisco 49ers have not yet been satisfied with what the Steelers have offered for Aiyuk. San Francisco is said to be seeking draft capital in addition to a wide receiver or other position player.

The 49ers, to this point, haven’t been satisfied with the Steelers’ offers and would like a receiver in return for Aiyuk as part of a trade, although they are open to players at other positions, league sources said. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 8, 2024

Aiyuk is in the final year of his contract, so any team that acquires him would want an extension in place before completing the deal. That should not be an issue with the Steelers, as there has been talk of Aiyuk potentially accepting less money from Pittsburgh than he would another team.

The Cleveland Browns are another team that has been linked to Aiyuk, and they could potentially offer Amari Cooper as part of a trade. That might be appealing to the 49ers, as Cooper played at a high level last season with 72 catches for 1,250 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Steelers are not going to part with young wide receiver George Pickens, so they may have not have enough to match an offer from Cleveland or another team.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin fueled the speculation about an Aiyuk trade with his cryptic response to a question this week, but the 49ers do not appear to be in any rush to make a deal.