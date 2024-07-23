Brandon Aiyuk pulls surprising move with 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has pulled a surprising move with the San Francisco 49ers.

Aiyuk reported to training camp for the Niners on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Brandon Aiyuk in the house for the start of the #49ers’ training camp. Where it all goes from here, we shall see. https://t.co/dSmvhJarsC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2024

Aiyuk has reported to the team despite his desire to be traded.

The 26-year-old wide receiver has expressed his discontent with the Niners all offseason. Coming off a season where he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns, Aiyuk has sought a bigger contract.

Aiyuk is in the final year of his rookie contract and set to make just over $14 million this season. The former first-round draft pick is facing $40,000 in fines for every day of training camp he misses, which helps explains why he showed up for camp despite his dissatisfaction with his contract situation.