Brandon Aiyuk pulls drastic move amid contract dispute with 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk has been unsuccessfully seeking a contract extension from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, and it sounds like the star wide receiver is fed up with the team.

Aiyuk has formally asked the 49ers to trade him, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The decision stems from the team’s supposed unwillingness to negotiate a new deal ahead of the upcoming season.

Source: #49ers All-Pro WR Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade after an offseason of unsuccessful attempts to reach an extension. Despite a recent meeting, the Niners haven’t been willing to engage in negotiations since May so Aiyuk has respectfully asked out. pic.twitter.com/EWxYMvsHch — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 16, 2024

Aiyuk met with San Francisco’s brass late last month at his own request. The goal was to hit the reset button after some tension developed between the two sides throughout the offseason. While there was not much progress made toward a new contract agreement, both parties are said to have engaged in a productive discussion.

A report less than two weeks ago claimed Aiyuk had not indicated that he wanted to be traded, so it is unclear what changed since then.

There have been multiple occasions where Aiyuk’s cryptic social media activity has hinted at frustration with the 49ers. The most recent example was when he posted a screenshot of himself watching another team’s practice film.

Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns last season in what was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. He wants to capitalize on an incredibly hot wide receiver market, but the 49ers still have Deebo Samuel and drafted former Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round. The team would obviously rather wait to extend Aiyuk, and it would not be a surprise if they ignore his trade request.