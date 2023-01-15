 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 14, 2023

Brandon Staley gets meme treatment after Chargers’ epic collapse

January 14, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Brandon Staley wearing a headset

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley may have to flee town after his team’s latest meltdown.

Staley and the Chargers blew an early 27-0 lead during Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fell by the final of 31-30 in an absolutely humiliating second-half collapse. It was the third-biggest blown lead in NFL playoff history and marked the second straight end-of-season disaster for Staley in as many years as Chargers coach.

Predictably, Staley was not spared online for his role in the incredible implosion. Here were some of the best memes posted at his expense.

Staley got uncharacteristically conservative with his playcalls in the second half and failed to make any adjustments after Jaguars coach Doug Pederson made some brilliant ones of his own. Much was also made of Staley’s prior decision to play his starters in Week 18, leading to receiver Mike Williams getting hurt and being unable to suit up against Jacksonville.

The 40-year-old Staley is now 19-15 (.559) with zero playoff wins in his two seasons as Chargers coach since taking over for Anthony Lynn. Considering that last season ended on a Staley disasterclass as well, many are expecting that he will be fired by the Chargers at any moment now.

Article Tags

Brandon StaleyLos Angeles ChargersNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus