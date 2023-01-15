Brandon Staley gets meme treatment after Chargers’ epic collapse

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley may have to flee town after his team’s latest meltdown.

Staley and the Chargers blew an early 27-0 lead during Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fell by the final of 31-30 in an absolutely humiliating second-half collapse. It was the third-biggest blown lead in NFL playoff history and marked the second straight end-of-season disaster for Staley in as many years as Chargers coach.

Predictably, Staley was not spared online for his role in the incredible implosion. Here were some of the best memes posted at his expense.

Brandon Staley arriving at the Chargers facility on Monday pic.twitter.com/hEVdy2KZDj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 15, 2023

Chargers blowing a 27-0 lead Everybody and Brandon Staley pic.twitter.com/XCZLOktdnL — David Mai (@dmai21) January 15, 2023

The Chargers escorting Brandon Staley out of Los Angeles on Monday pic.twitter.com/mzRRdjz3LY — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 15, 2023

people are saying Brandon Staley is just Jeff Saturday with a Football Outsiders login??!???!?! — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 15, 2023

Brandon Staley on his way to join Kliff Kingsbury in Thailand: pic.twitter.com/fc5e8SwMVU — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 15, 2023

Staley got uncharacteristically conservative with his playcalls in the second half and failed to make any adjustments after Jaguars coach Doug Pederson made some brilliant ones of his own. Much was also made of Staley’s prior decision to play his starters in Week 18, leading to receiver Mike Williams getting hurt and being unable to suit up against Jacksonville.

The 40-year-old Staley is now 19-15 (.559) with zero playoff wins in his two seasons as Chargers coach since taking over for Anthony Lynn. Considering that last season ended on a Staley disasterclass as well, many are expecting that he will be fired by the Chargers at any moment now.