Ja’Marr Chase expected to set record on his next contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are planning to sign both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term contracts, and the contract for Chase is expected to be a big one.

Chase is expected to receive in the $40-$41 million range per year on his new deal. That would top Myles Garrett’s new four-year extension that pays him $40 million per year. If Chase were to receive that money from the Bengals, that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history on an average annual value.

Bengals executive Duke Tobin had made it clear at the NFL Scouting Combine last month that the team was planning to set a record with Chase. Tobin also said the team wanted to retain Higgins long term.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase is already under contract for 2025 at $21.8 million thanks to the fifth-year option the Bengals exercised for him. He’s coming off a season where he led the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). It couldn’t be a better time for him to seek a new deal.

Higgins received the franchise tag for the second year in a row. But much like with Chase, the Bengals can supersede that by agreeing to an extension.

Cincinnati began last season 1-4 but finished 9-8 as they won their last five games in a row. They threatened for a playoff spot but came up short. Their passing game is probably the biggest strength of the team, which is why they want to keep their core together.