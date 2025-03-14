Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 1-word reaction to the Cooper Kupp signing

Cooper Kupp has decided to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, and nobody seems happier about the move than Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba, who just completed his second season with Seattle, shared a 1-word reaction via social media to the news of Kupp’s signing.

“Cooooooooooooppppp,” Smith-Njigba wrote on X.

Smith-Njigba’s presence is a big part of the reason why Seattle felt comfortable cutting Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf. Smith-Njigba was the No. 20 overall pick by the Seahawks in 2023 out of Ohio State, and he really blossomed last season.

JSN had 100 catches for 1,130 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns. In 2025, he’ll have a new quarterback throwing to him in Sam Darnold. The one issue for Seattle is figuring out how they’ll be lining up their receivers in pass formations. Both Smith-Njigba and Kupp dominate in the slot, which makes the addition of Kupp somewhat questionable, and could push Smith-Njigba to the outside. There is no reason to believe he wouldn’t be successful out wide.

Seahawks fans were probably questioning the team’s plans after they lost Geno Smith, Metcalf and Lockett, and they may still have questions. Kupp is getting a 3-year, $45 million deal.