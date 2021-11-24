Bre Tiesi celebrates divorce from Johnny Manziel with cake, party

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi finalized their divorce this month after being separated for quite some time, and the former Mrs. Johnny Football was not shy in expressing her excitement about it.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Manziel and Tiesi’s divorce was made official recently. Tiesi confirmed the news by proudly sharing photos and videos from her divorce party in Miami.

For what it’s worth, it does not seem like there’s any animosity between Tiesi and Manziel. Tiesi wrote in her caption, “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.” Manziel also commented on the post with several laughing emojis.

Manziel and Tiesi began dating in 2016 and got engaged in early 2017. They were married as of early 2018. However, things began to fall apart and they had broken up a year later.

Tiesi hinted in 2019 at the reason she broke up with Manziel.

Manziel, 28, last played in the NFL in 2015. He tried to continue his professional football career in the CFL and AAF, but neither comeback attempt was successful. He has since fooled around with a newer league and has also entertained trying out professional golf.