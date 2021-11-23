Johnny Manziel, ex-wife Bre Tiesi finalize divorce

Johnny Manziel and Bre Tiesi seem like they have been broken up forever, but their divorce was only recently finalized.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Manziel and Tiesi’s divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Manziel and Tiesi began dating in 2016 and got engaged in early 2017. They were married as of early 2018. However, things began to fall apart and they had broken up a year later.

Tiesi hinted in 2019 at the reason she broke up with Manziel.

She has long since moved on from him and has dated other people. Manziel meanwhile says that despite their marriage ending in a divorce, his relationship and experience with Tiesi helped him grow.

Manziel, 28, saw his NFL career end after the 2015 season. He tried to continue his professional football career in the CFL and AAF, but both of those runs were short-lived. He has since fooled around with a newer league and has also entertained trying out professional golf.