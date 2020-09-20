Brett Favre spotted wearing Tom Brady T-shirt at Bucs game

Anyone who has heard Brett Favre talk about Tom Brady knows how much admiration the Hall of Famer has for his fellow quarterback, but Favre removed all doubt on Sunday.

Favre was spotted at Raymond James Stadium prior to kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. He was walking around wearing one of the popular shirts that depicts Brady as the Bucs’ mascot and logo.

Spotted in Tampa Bay 👀 Brett Favre crushing some chips while wearing a Tom Brady @Buccaneers shirt pic.twitter.com/OZfLAR21NV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2020

Perhaps Favre is more of a Brady fan boy than we thought.

Favre has praised Brady on numerous occasions for continuing to play at a high level this late in his career. More recently, Favre issued a warning to Bucs coach Bruce Arians about criticizing the six-time Super Bowl champion.

The Buccaneers aren’t allowing general fan attendance at their first two home games, but Brady has a loyal supporter in Favre.

