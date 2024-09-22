Titans coach addresses Will Levis’ status as starter for Week 4

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan addressed whether Will Levis has done enough to remain the team’s starting quarterback.

Levis had his struggles against the Green Bay Packers during Sunday’s game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tn. While he threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, he was also intercepted twice, including a first quarter pick-six.

The Packers wound up winning 30-14, prompting questions for Callahan about whether Levis’ starting job is secure for Week 3.

“We gotta play better around him,” Callahan said. “I’m not going to overreact to an interception. Those things happen. Guys throw picks.”

That makes it sounds like Levis’ starting job is safe for now. While he is right that the team has yet to play a complete game around Levis, the turnovers have been a big problem, and one that Callahan sounded pretty fed up with last week. The frequency of them has also become an enormous concern.

Mason Rudolph is Levis’ backup, which may be one reason the team is not rushing to make a change. That said, losing Sunday’s game to a quarterback they let go of in Malik Willis has to sting.