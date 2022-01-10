Brian Flores fired as head coach of Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins finished the regular season on a high note with a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. They then began their offseason with a stunning move.

The Dolphins announced on Monday that they have fired head coach Brian Flores.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

Flores finishes with a record of 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. Miami won eight of its last nine games this year to finish 9-8, giving them back-to-back winning seasons under Flores.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that there was a “power struggle” between Flores and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

The #Dolphins have fired coach Brian Flores, sources say, while GM Chris Grier stays at GM. A power struggle in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Flores should have no problem finding another NFL head coaching job. He was highly respected during his time as an assistant with the New England Patriots. He then turned things around in Miami after going 5-11 in his first season. Flores managed to post consecutive winning seasons despite Tua Tagovailoa’s slow development and injury issues.

It’s possible the Dolphins fired Flores with one potential replacement in mind.