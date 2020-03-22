Brian Hoyer signs with Patriots in free agency

Brian Hoyer is, as many expected, returning to the New England Patriots.

Hoyer has signed with the Patriots a day after being released by the Indianapolis Colts. It will be his third stint with New England.

BREAKING: The #Patriots have reached agreements with QB Brian Hoyer and former Jets LB Brandon Copeland today. This will be Hoyer's third tour of duty with in New England. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 22, 2020

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Hoyer is getting a one-year deal.

Bringing back Hoyer makes perfect sense for the Patriots. He’s deeply familiar with the system, having spent parts of five seasons as Tom Brady’s backup. Now that Brady is gone, he could theoretically back up second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, or potentially even challenge for the starting role.

Stidham actually beat Hoyer out for the backup role in 2019. Now they may be fighting for the Patriots’ starting job.