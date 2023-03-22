Did Panthers coach drop big hint about which QB team will draft No. 1?

Some are convinced that Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown may have given away the team’s draft plans on Wednesday.

McCown was among the Panthers brass in attendance for Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday, largely to see quarterback CJ Stroud go through his reps. Nick Carboni of WCNC posted video of Stroud greeting key Panthers figures including McCown, and Stroud and McCown seemed to set up a game of HORSE against each other at some point.

#OhioState QB C.J. Stroud meets with #Panthers contingent after his Pro Day. QB Coach Josh McCown says "You spun it well, bro, that was great. That was awesome. Then the two proceed to schedule a game of horse, Stroud saying "I'm gonna take his money." 📹: @shawndunagan pic.twitter.com/UIWFY1DvUe — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 22, 2023

Some, however, fixated on one particular thing McCown told Stroud. At one point, it did sound like McCown told Stroud that “maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.”

Did #Panthers coach Josh McCown tell CJ Stroud: “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.” ? 👀pic.twitter.com/an4SsDGZ1H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

That would certainly indicate that the Panthers know they’re taking Stroud No. 1 overall. Of course, that depends on what you hear. McCown may have said “go to Charlotte” instead, which would probably just refer to a standard pre-draft visit.

Reports have indicated that Stroud is one of the two quarterbacks the Panthers are giving strongest consideration to with the pick. Even if the team has made up its mind, it’s tough to imagine McCown would spill something like that in a public setting.