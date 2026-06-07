Brian Thomas Jr. makes a confession about his injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had a rough second NFL season, and we might have an explanation for why that was.

Thomas battled through a number of injuries in 2025, but made a confession about how much pain he was in playing through his various issues in 2025.

“It doesn’t hurt to run, first off,” Thomas said. “It’s a lot of little things that I had going on. I’ve been able to get them cleaned up and get my body back healthy and as close to 100 percent as possible.”

Brian Thomas Jr. on if he feels a difference coming back from his injuries last season: “It doesn’t hurt to run.”



Thomas said one of the focuses this offseason was making sure he rehabbed and got his body back in the right place for the 2026 season.#DUUUVAL @BrentASJax pic.twitter.com/JdkPpIUTeH — Action Sports Jax (@ActionSportsJax) June 1, 2026

Thomas played through ankle and shoulder injuries last season, and he was clearly significantly affected by them. The former LSU wide receiver was held to 707 receiving yards last season after putting up 1,282 yards as a rookie in 2024.

Thomas’ regression was strong enough that there were trade rumors about him, though the Jaguars shut those down. If the lack of production was just down to injury, it is easy to understand why they aren’t interested in moving him.