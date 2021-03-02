Attorney offers update on young girl injured in Britt Reid car crash

The young girl who was hospitalized in critical care after being injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid awoke from her coma recently, but she is still dealing with numerous health complications.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young, told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that Ariel could have permanent brain damage. She has also been unable to walk.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto said. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

Reid’s vehicle was on an entrance ramp not far from the Kansas City Chiefs’ facility on Feb. 4 when it struck two cars — one disabled vehicle that had run out of gas, and another that had come to help the other vehicle. He admitted to police that he had two or three drinks and had taken prescription Adderall.

Porto provided some photos of the damage to ABC that show the severity of the collision. You can see them in the video below:

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer for family of girl injured in pre-Super Bowl crash speaks out: "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking." @tjholmes reports. https://t.co/1Q9cFtKE9k pic.twitter.com/h9ALdKn3qG — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2021

Porto said Reid’s toxicology report has not come back, but he believes Reid should not have been driving. The attorney said he will be “advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

Reid, 35, is no longer employed by the Chiefs. He is facing serious legal consequences. He did not travel to the Super Bowl with Kansas City after the crash, and his father Andy Reid shared some thoughts on the incident before the Chiefs’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s hoping for better news about Ariel in the days ahead.