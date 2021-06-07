Britt Reid pleads not guilty to felony DWI charge

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid pleaded not guilty on Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a February car crash.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April. Reid pleaded not guilty to that charge, according to the Associated Press, and a judge permitted to resume driving with restrictions. Reid’s vehicle will be equipped with a device that forces him to pass a breathalyzer test before the car will start.

Reid hit two vehicles while driving on an on-ramp in Kansas City days before the Super Bowl. The vehicles were stopped on the side of the road, one due to a dead battery and the second owned by a family member who had come to help. 5-year-old Ariel Young, who was in one of the vehicles, suffered a serious brain injury. A lawyer for the family has said she will likely have permanent brain damage as a result of the crash.

Reid was a Chiefs assistant at the time, but is no longer employed by the team. He faces between one and seven years in prison if convicted.