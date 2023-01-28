Brittany Mahomes fires back at jab from Cincinnati mayor

Brittany Mahomes is getting involved after the mayor of Cincinnati dissed her husband Patrick.

Ahead of Sunday’s highly-anticipated AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval shaded the Chiefs quarterback Patrick in a viral video. Among other things, Pureval suggested that Bengals QB Joe Burrow was Patrick’s father.

Pureval’s comments were not well taken by Patrick’s wife Brittany. She fired back at Pureval in a tweet this week.

“WEAK. & embarrassing,” wrote Brittany of Pureval’s remarks.

Both the Bengals and their fans are feeling pretty confident heading into Sunday’s game, especially since they beat the Chiefs in last year’s AFC title game and since Patrick is dealing with a high-ankle sprain (though he will play). Some Bengals players in particular have been talking a lot of trash at Kansas City’s expense this week.

But Cincinnati might just be playing with fire here. After all, the Chiefs are taking full note of how much the Bengals are disrespecting them.