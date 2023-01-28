Chiefs know how much Bengals are disrespecting them

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting cocky ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, and KC is taking notice.

Bengals players were motivated by the NFL giving them the short end of the stick in the temporary rule changes for the playoffs relative to coin tosses and neutral fields. They took it to the Bills with a dominant 27-10 win in Buffalo during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

But since then, Cincinnati’s cockiness has become an issue.

Whether it was Justin Reid or Chris Jones, Chiefs players have made it clear they don’t like the Bengals calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead Stadium.”

On top of all the Burrowhead talk, Cincinnati’s mayor took a shot at Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes will be playing through a high ankle sprain, which means he likely will be limited. Cincinnati might be lucking out with Mahomes being injured, because the amount of motivation they have given the Chiefs ahead of the game is endless.