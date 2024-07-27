Brock Purdy has big goal for the 2024 season

Despite guiding the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, Brock Purdy still has yet to convince a lot of people that he is a legitimate franchise quarterback. He clearly has his sights set on changing that in 2024.

Purdy said his goal for 2024 is to be “dominant” and much more assertive on and off the field. The 49ers quarterback believes there were times when the 49ers coasted last year, and he does not want that to continue.

“I want to be dominant,” Purdy told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Not just win games and feel like, ‘Eh.’ I want to be dominant with consistent decisions and feeling like we’re the top dogs every day.

“There were moments last year in games where I would just — I don’t know what it was in the situation — but we’d be up and it’s, ‘Alright, be smart with the ball,’ or ‘Let’s just make sure we don’t mess up.’ I want to break through that and get to this point of just being dominant, for four quarters, man. That’s my mindset.”

Purdy’s teammates have already seen the change in his demeanor. Silver cites one example in which Purdy called out decorated veteran Deebo Samuel for a missed route during a training camp drill.

On the surface, Purdy’s 2023 numbers were great, as he threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. However, his relative lack of pedigree as a seventh-round pick may keep some from buying in. Some still attribute a lot of Purdy’s success to the weapons he is surrounded by.

Purdy seems to have convinced most of his foes that he is legitimate. That is the most important part, but Purdy clearly wants to go above and beyond in 2024.