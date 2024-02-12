 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 12, 2024

Chiefs coaches had high praise for Brock Purdy after Super Bowl

February 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Brock Purdy throws in warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs coaches certainly came away convinced by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in spite of his being on the losing end of Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo credited Purdy with exploiting the zone defense the Chiefs leaned on during the first half of what turned out to be a 25-22 win. Spagnuolo praised Purdy’s talent and intelligence for forcing the Chiefs to adjust at the break and shift to more man defenses.

“The zones, I just think their wideouts and quarterback are so good at their timing routes, and Brock Purdy is really good,” Spagnuolo told Albert Breer of The MMQB. “He knew when we were in certain things, and he found seams.”

Spagnuolo was not the only one impressed. Breer added that the Chiefs defensive staff was “blown away” by Purdy, with one even comparing him to Drew Brees.

Some have derided Purdy as a “game manager” and suggested that he is a product of the 49ers’ offensive system. That criticism has come from some former players, too. Spagnuolo clearly does not feel that way, though.

Article Tags

Brock PurdySteve Spagnuolo
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus