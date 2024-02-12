Chiefs coaches had high praise for Brock Purdy after Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs coaches certainly came away convinced by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in spite of his being on the losing end of Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo credited Purdy with exploiting the zone defense the Chiefs leaned on during the first half of what turned out to be a 25-22 win. Spagnuolo praised Purdy’s talent and intelligence for forcing the Chiefs to adjust at the break and shift to more man defenses.

“The zones, I just think their wideouts and quarterback are so good at their timing routes, and Brock Purdy is really good,” Spagnuolo told Albert Breer of The MMQB. “He knew when we were in certain things, and he found seams.”

Spagnuolo was not the only one impressed. Breer added that the Chiefs defensive staff was “blown away” by Purdy, with one even comparing him to Drew Brees.

One @49ers thing I took from reporting this last night—some may question Brock Purdy, but Steve Spagnuolo and the @Chiefs defensive staff doesn't. They were blown away by how he ripped apart their zone looks. One of the coaches told me he sees Drew Brees qualities in Purdy. https://t.co/rNRHiKud3F — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2024

Some have derided Purdy as a “game manager” and suggested that he is a product of the 49ers’ offensive system. That criticism has come from some former players, too. Spagnuolo clearly does not feel that way, though.