Early stats show Brock Purdy could be headed for MVP contention

This is Brock Purdy’s football world right now and we’re all just living in it. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to excel, with his latest feat on Thursday night placing him next to MVP company.

Purdy was excellent in the 49ers’ 30-12 dismantling of the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 23-year-old QB went 25-of-37 for 310 passing yards and two touchdowns. Purdy’s box score totals against the Giants gave him 736 with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions across three games this season.

On Thursday, Purdy became the third-youngest NFL QB to tally 700+ passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and no picks thrown through Week 3. The only players younger than him to do it were Lamar Jackson in 2019 and Patrick Mahomes in 2018. Both Jackson and Mahomes ended up winning the MVP trophy those seasons.

Should we just etch Purdy’s name on the MVP trophy now? It might be worth holding off on that for a bit.

Jackson and Mahomes both had over 850 passing yards in their aforementioned MVP seasons compared to Purdy’s 736. Mahomes also had over three times more passing touchdowns (13) compared to Purdy (4). Jackson tallied 7 passing TDs himself but also had 172 rushing yards in his first three games in 2019. Purdy has just 24 rushing yards on 10 carries so far.

Purdy probably does have an outside shot at the award. However, there’s an argument to be made that perhaps he might not be the most valuable player on his own team. Both running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel play massive roles for the Niners offense.

But comparisons aside, Purdy has still been an ideal extension of head coach Kyle Shanahan on the field. The second-year QB has yet to taste defeat in a single regular season game in his career. A spotless season from Purdy and a top seed in the NFC could sway some voters his way.

The decision to trade Trey Lance before the season began is starting to look better and better.