Brock Purdy shares thoughts on 49ers’ trade of Trey Lance

Brock Purdy is the biggest reason Trey Lance is not with the San Francisco 49ers anymore, which made his reaction to the deal an interesting one.

Purdy said he was sorry to see Lance go, but was “happy” that the former No. 3 overall pick was getting a good opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s tough seeing one of your buddies leave, but at the same time we’re excited that he’s got a good opportunity ahead of him,” Purdy said, via Zach Dimmitt of Cowboys Country. “He was in great spirits.”

Purdy also credited Lance with helping him adjust to the NFL and said he was grateful to “have him in my life.”

Purdy is more or less the reason Lance was traded. After starting 2022 as the 49ers’ third-string quarterback, Purdy took advantage of an opportunity afforded to him by injuries and became the team’s starting quarterback. That made Lance expendable, a set of circumstances that the team itself acknowledged.

Lance will have to rebuild his career in Dallas. Purdy seems to think Lance can do it. But for now, Purdy is the only real clear winner in the entire situation.