Brock Purdy had the best Christmas gifts for 49ers’ O-line

Brock Purdy’s Christmas gifts to the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line this year came with all the sleigh bells and whistles.

On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers posted a video on X showing Purdy surprising eight of his offensive linemen with brand-new cars. Purdy lined up five Toyota Sequoias and five Toyota Tundras in the parking lot for his 49ers teammates to choose from.

Santa Purdy 🎅 Brock surprises his O-Line with some new wheels 🛻 pic.twitter.com/4iYIWs9k3t — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2024

Even if Purdy opted for the cheapest model of each vehicle, the bill from Toyota would still total well over $500,000. Expect Purdy’s sack rate to drop significantly for the rest of the 2024 season.

There’s a high chance Purdy partnered with Toyota to get the cars for free or at least at a huge discount. Given how little Purdy has earned from his NFL salary so far, spending half a million on gifts for the 49ers O-line would be quite an extravagant move.

It’s also possible that Purdy is optimistic about his ongoing contract negotiations with the 49ers. Every NFL fan knows that quarterbacks earn at a different pay scale compared to the rest of the league.

But even if Purdy does get paid handsomely in the comings weeks, his gifts would be much more lavish than what Patrick Mahomes got his O-line last Christmas.