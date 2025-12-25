Brock Purdy responds to idea of defying Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers are showing that their offense is ready in time for the NFL playoffs, with quarterback Brock Purdy heating up.

In the Niners’ most recent outing, Purdy sliced through the Indianapolis Colts’ defense for 295 passing yards and 5 touchdowns against just an interception in a 48-27 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., in Week 16’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”

There was a minor issue that Purdy had to deal with in the middle of that contest involving his headset, but it did not affect his overall performance.

Jumping off from that topic, Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn asked Purdy during Wednesday’s availability whether he had ever considered going rogue after receiving a play call from 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“No. No, I do not,” Purdy responded, as heard in a video shared by Matt Lively of CBS Sports Bay Area. “Kyle has great play calls. No, Grant.”

"Does Kyle ever call a play and you listen to it and you're like 'that play sucks, I'm calling my own play'"



Brock Purdy: pic.twitter.com/JLQXiUcHgm — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 24, 2025

From being a last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a Pro Bowl quarterback for a Super Bowl contender, Purdy has come a long way, and it has a lot to do with how he’s been handled by Shanahan and the 49ers coaching staff.

Sure, he’ll always listen to Shanahan, but he’s also experienced, talented and cerebral enough to make decisions on his own when he sees fit.

On a five-game winning streak and with still the chance to earn the top seed in the NFC, the Niners will look to keep it going when they take on the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in Week 17.