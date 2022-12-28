Broncos getting help from notable politician in coaching search

The Denver Broncos are once again searching for a new head coach, and they will have help from a notable politician this time around.

Broncos owner Greg Penner held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the team’s decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett and the process that will go into finding a new head coach. He said ownership will be very involved in that process and specifically mentioned Condoleezza Rice. The former U.S. Secretary of State is part of the ownership group that purchased the Broncos earlier this year.

Greg Penner on the Broncos owners being involved in the head coach search pic.twitter.com/PLUsNfAvUI — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) December 27, 2022

“Condi has great experience, actually, doing football searches,” Penner said. “She was just part of the Stanford football head coach search.”

Rice has deep ties to Stanford, where she attended school and later served as provost from 1993-1999. She also returned to Stanford as a faculty member after serving as Secretary of State under George Bush from 2005-2009.

As Penner mentioned, Rice was involved in the process that led to Stanford hiring Troy Taylor as its new coach earlier this month after David Shaw resigned.

If you remember, Rice was actually linked to one head coaching job in the past. She won’t be patrolling the sidelines in Denver next season, but she will help find someone to do it.