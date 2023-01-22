 Skip to main content
Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

January 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Russell Wilson with headphones on

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position.

Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization was willing to give him the opportunity to do so.

Even if Rosburg gets some consideration, he has to be seen as a major long-shot for the job. The Broncos were competitive in his two games as interim coach, going 1-1, but Rosburg is 67 and unlikely to be a long-term solution. There was also some chatter that he rubbed veteran players the wrong way with one move he made.

The Broncos appear to be targeting some of the best coaches available as they look to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who failed to last a full season as a head coach.

Denver BroncosJerry Rosburg
