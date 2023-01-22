Report: Broncos considering surprise candidate for head coach

The Denver Broncos are at least considering an unexpected candidate for their vacant head coach position.

Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg expressed interest in the permanent job and his candidacy will at least be considered, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Rosburg outlined his vision for the Broncos in a year-end meeting and the organization was willing to give him the opportunity to do so.

Even if Rosburg gets some consideration, he has to be seen as a major long-shot for the job. The Broncos were competitive in his two games as interim coach, going 1-1, but Rosburg is 67 and unlikely to be a long-term solution. There was also some chatter that he rubbed veteran players the wrong way with one move he made.

The Broncos appear to be targeting some of the best coaches available as they look to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who failed to last a full season as a head coach.