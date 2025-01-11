Broncos WR had crazy comment on teammate’s Instagram post

Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. left a wild comment on his teammate Riley Moss’s Instagram post this week.

Moss shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday that showed photos of him in his Broncos gear. Some of the photos were from games and others from practice.

“No fly zone, caught you like you’re Moss in this bih (sic),” Moss wrote as his caption.

Mims has the top comment on the post with nearly 2,500 likes at the time this was posted.

“That’s my Jackie,” Mims wrote.

What’s that comment about? Moss is a white cornerback, which is extremely rare. Mims’ nickname for Moss seems to be “Jackie,” which likely would be in reference to Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in MLB.

Moss hasn’t gone through what Robinson had to endure, so this is more of a nickname in jest. But fans still found it humorous that at least Mims makes that joke about Moss.

Moss was a third-round pick by the Broncos last year out of Iowa. He is in his second season with them. With the exception of his performance in the team’s loss to the Bengals, Moss has played well this season.