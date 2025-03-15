Falcons set to pay Kirk Cousins $10 million bonus

The Atlanta Falcons are paying Kirk Cousins a $10 million roster bonus even though he is their backup quarterback.

The Falcons had a $10 million roster bonus for Cousins for 2026 due on Saturday. Rather than cut or trade him to avoid paying the bonus, the Falcons are keeping Cousins on their roster and paying out that money. The team’s decision lines up with what was previously reported about the matter.

Cousins met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank earlier this month and expressed a desire to move to a team where he could start. Blank did not seem accomodating and instead told Cousins the team wanted to keep him as a backup. Blank’s decision is in Atlanta’s interest for two reasons.

Not only does keeping Cousins on the roster give the Falcons an excellent backup quarterback option, but it’s also cheaper for the team. Had they released him, they would have absorbed a $65 million dead cap hit. Cousins could still be traded, but teams would have to take on the quarterback’s $40 million cap hit for the season.

Cousins lost his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. last season in what was the first year of a four-year, $180 million contract he signed with the Falcons. He threw for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns in 14 starts, but a league-worst 16 interceptions to go with it. Cousins started the season well as he was coming back from a torn Achilles’ tendon. However, things went poorly beginning in Week 10. Over his final five starts, Cousins passed for just one touchdown and nine interceptions, and the Falcons went 1-4 in that span.

