Report reveals Broncos’ QB plan for 2024

On paper, the Denver Broncos certainly appear to be a team in need of a quarterback, but the reality is they may already have their 2024 starter on the roster.

There is growing reason to believe that Jarrett Stidham will likely be the Broncos’ starting quarterback to open the 2024 season. A recent report from Mike Klis of 9 News suggested that, for now, Stidham is the most likely starter, and the team will look to add a rookie to the mix.

ESPN’s Jeff Legwold also noted Sunday that the Broncos have not been aggressive in the quarterback market in free agency, and a move appears unlikely despite coach Sean Payton’s hope of addressing the position this offseason.

The Broncos are limited in what they can do for one big reason: by releasing Russell Wilson, they accumulated a massive dead cap hit and cannot compete with top quarterback salaries. Sam Darnold cost the Minnesota Vikings $10 million, a contract that would have cost the Broncos roughly half of their available cap space.

Stidham might not inspire much confidence, but the Broncos do not have many other options. They hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, but that may be too late for them to get one of the top quarterbacks on the board.