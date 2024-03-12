 Skip to main content
Vikings agree to deal with Kirk Cousins replacement

March 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Minnesota Vikings logo

Sep 1, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General view of the Minnesota Vikings logo at midfield during a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins at the start of the free agent tampering period on Monday, but they have found a potential replacement.

Sam Darnold has agreed to a 1-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Darnold spent last season as Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers. While Vikings fans probably won’t be excited about the addition, the team needs competition with only Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens currently on their roster at the quarterback position.

The 49ers thought highly of Darnold as a backup, but he ended up in that role after failed stints as a starter with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota has the No. 11 overall pick in the draft and could still take a quarterback, but they are unlikely to land a player who is ready to start next season at that spot. Darnold could potentially serve as a bridge quarterback for them in 2024.

Cousins signed a massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons that the Vikings were unwilling to match. They are now hoping to replace his production with a much cheaper option.

