Browns make big decision on Kadarius Toney

Another NFL team has given up on Kadarius Toney.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that they have waived the veteran receiver Toney. The move ends Toney’s tenure in Cleveland after just three months.

Toney, still only 25, was a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Giants (No. 20 overall). But after a tenure that was marred by injuries and constant absences from team activities, Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs a year-and-a-half later. While he was a member of both Kansas City’s Super Bowl-winning teams in 2022 and 2023 (including making a crucial fourth-quarter TD catch in Super Bowl 50 against the Philadelphia Eagles), Toney once again wore out his welcome. Countless ugly on-field blunders in 2023 followed by a profane rant against the team for making him an inactive in the postseason eventually led to Toney being cut by Kansas City before the 2024 season began.

The former Florida star Toney signed with Cleveland’s practice squad in September but ended up making just three appearances on the active roster. In those appearances, Toney recorded a grand total of zero catches on one target as he was mainly used as a punt returner. Even as a returner though, Toney continued to make horrendous mistakes and has now been waived by the Browns with four games still to go in the season. At this point, it is very fair to question whether Toney has played his final snap in the NFL.