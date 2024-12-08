Kadarius Toney gets roasted for his awful Week 14 performance

Kadarius Toney’s attempt to revive his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns does not appear to be going well.

Toney made a pair of crushing mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite being used almost exclusively as a punt returner. Early in the fourth quarter, he made a fair catch on a punt, then made the curious decision to toss the ball at Pittsburgh’s Ben Skowronek. That got Toney flagged for taunting and backed up their drive from their own 36 to their own 21.

Kadarius Toney made it 4 plays into Week 14 before costing the Browns 15 yards pic.twitter.com/h2PRshWREB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 8, 2024

Toney was not done. With the Browns set to get the ball back down 13 with 3:03 to go in the fourth, he muffed another punt return. The Steelers recovered, effectively ending the game and costing the Browns any chance at a comeback. Amazingly, it was Skowronek who recovered the fumble, too.

It’s a minor miracle that Kadarius Toney is still in the league and gifting us moments like this pic.twitter.com/G2ey3JIibi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 8, 2024

Social media went nuts, with many questioning if Toney just blew his last chance in the NFL thanks to his disastrous showing.

Kadarius Toney may be the worst pure football player I've ever seen in the NFL. Makes the worst possible football play any time he has a chance. Insane athlete, but actively bad at the sport — Ben Muth (@FO_wordofmuth) December 8, 2024

Kadarius Toney has to have had maybe the single worst day of his career today and that’s saying a lot — SonnyBlue (@MrCrohns) December 8, 2024

When Kadarius Toney is on your team. pic.twitter.com/xW7Pp3tdKL — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 8, 2024

Kadarius Toney the worst player in the history of the league? — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 8, 2024

Toney’s career arc has been a total roller coaster. The New York Giants made him a first-round pick in 2021, but he quickly fell out of favor. He had seemingly found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he caught a touchdown and contributed a big punt return in their win in Super Bowl LVII. He very quickly fell out of favor thanks to his consistent mistakes and cut him at the end of training camp this year.

Toney had only been active for the Browns twice before Sunday’s game. It is tough to see him getting another shot after a disaster of this proportion.