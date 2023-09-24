Report: Browns considered trade for notable RB after Nick Chubb injury

The Cleveland Browns explored a number of different options after Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending injury last week, and one of them was a possible trade for a notable running back.

The Browns discussed the idea of trading for Cam Akers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They opted to bring back Kareem Hunt instead.

After losing Nick Chubb, Cleveland discussed trading for RB Cam Akers, considered signing Zonovan Knight off the Lions practice squad, but ultimately decided that the best fit was Kareem Hunt, who lived 10 minutes from the team’s facility and signed a 1-year deal worth up to $4M. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Akers was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of late-round draft picks, so he would not have cost the Browns much. They likely felt that Hunt was a better fit due to his familiarity with their system, as he played in Cleveland last season.

Chubb suffered an extremely gruesome knee injury during Cleveland’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite how bad it looked, Chubb actually got some surprisingly positive news from doctors this week.