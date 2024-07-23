Browns make change to Amari Cooper’s contract

The Cleveland Browns have reached a compromise with star wide receiver Amari Cooper ahead of training camp.

Cooper is in the final year of a 5-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He previously had no guaranteed money remaining on the deal, but that changed on Tuesday with a restructure.

According to multiple reports, Cooper and the Browns have agreed to a new 1-year contract that guarantees the veteran wide receiver’s full $20 million salary for 2024. Cooper will also have a chance to earn an additional $5 million in incentives.

Cooper, who turned 30 last month, had a career-best 1,250 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had 1,160 receiving yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns in 17 games the year before.

Though he probably would have preferred a long-term deal, Cooper is now guaranteed another $20 million and can potentially cash in with a big free-agent contract next offseason if he continues to play at a high level.