Browns make Denzel Ward the highest-paid CB in NFL history

April 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dec 1, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson an eye-popping contract after they acquired him in a trade last month, and they are not done spending yet.

The Browns and star cornerback Denzel Ward have agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million extension that includes more than $70 million guaranteed. The deal is the richest ever for a cornerback in NFL history.

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns took him three picks after they selected Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons.

Ward had three interceptions and 10 passes defended in a Pro Bowl campaign last year. The Browns made it a priority to extend the former Ohio State star to an extension this offseason.

