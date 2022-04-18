Browns make Denzel Ward the highest-paid CB in NFL history

The Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson an eye-popping contract after they acquired him in a trade last month, and they are not done spending yet.

The Browns and star cornerback Denzel Ward have agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million extension that includes more than $70 million guaranteed. The deal is the richest ever for a cornerback in NFL history.

Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history. Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Browns took him three picks after they selected Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons.

Ward had three interceptions and 10 passes defended in a Pro Bowl campaign last year. The Browns made it a priority to extend the former Ohio State star to an extension this offseason.