Browns RB had cool reaction to getting shoutout from LeBron James

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson had the best game of his career on Thursday night, and his stellar play earned him props from one of the greatest athletes of all time. The shoutout almost left Johnson speechless.

Johnson got 24 touches in the Browns’ 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. The opportunity to play a huge role arose after both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were ruled out with injuries. Johnson made the most of it, rushing for 146 yards and a score. He also had 22 receiving yards. LeBron James was impressed.

D’ Ernest Johnson on 1 tonight!! Love to see it! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2021

A reporter informed Johnson after the game that LeBron had tweeted about him. The 25-year-old had a great reaction.

D’Ernest Johnson after being informed that ⁦@KingJames⁩ singled him out in a tweet tonight: “LeBron James!?? … that’s amazing…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/ronZDyN0Zl — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 22, 2021

Johnson is a young player who is only in his third NFL season. Sure, he’s a pro athlete, but you can understand why someone in his position would be giddy about getting a shoutout from LeBron.

LeBron, of course, is from Ohio. He went out of his way to attend a Browns game earlier this season.