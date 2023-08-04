Browns expecting big season from 1 offensive player

The Cleveland Browns are expecting a big year from one key offensive player.

The Browns faced the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. Neither of the first-string quarterbacks played in the game, but that doesn’t change the Browns’ expectations for Deshaun Watson.

Prior to the game, NBC Sports reporter Chris Simms said that he had been told by people throughout the Browns’ organization that Cleveland is expecting a big season from Watson.

“They believe in Deshaun Watson,” Simms said of the Browns. “The thing I was told multiple times is, ‘don’t look at last year. The man has knocked the rust off, and you’re going to see the old Deshaun Watson that we used to see before he had some issues.'”

Watson did not play for the entire 2021 season after being accused of sexual misconduct by 25 women. He settled most of the lawsuits, was traded by the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, and played in six games last season after serving an 11-game suspension.

Watson looked like a shell of himself in his limited action last season. He passed for just 1,102 yards, 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Browns went 3-3 in his starts.

Apparently the Browns think they will be seeing the 2018-2020 version of the quarterback in the upcoming season.