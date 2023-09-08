Browns fans upset with Ja’Marr Chase over what he said to media

Ja’Marr Chase is not feeling any added motivation heading into the Cincinnati Bengals’ first game of the season, and some Cleveland Browns fans think the star wide receiver should show their team a bit more respect.

Chase was reminded by a reporter on Thursday that the Bengals have not had much success against the Browns in recent years, as Cleveland has won five of the last six matchups between the two teams. Chase said he doesn’t understand the “hooping and hollering” and barely pays attention to it because “Cleveland is Cleveland.”

"It's a regular game to me." "It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)." Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want to hear about the #Bengals recent struggles against the Browns. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/adiQ20Y6iO — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2023

“If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland,” Chase said. “I look forward to the matchup that we have when we’re facing them, but other than that I don’t really be caring.”

Many Browns fans were offended by Chase essentially saying he does not view the Browns as a big rival. JuJu Smith-Schuster made similar comments before the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Browns in the playoffs a few years ago, and the Browns ended up pulling they upset. Cleveland players made it clear that they were motivated by what Smith-Schuster said, though the wide receiver insisted he did not regret it.

Chase probably meant that he is no more focused heading into Sunday’s matchup than he would be for any other game, but we can almost guarantee the Browns will use the comments as bulletin-board material. It worked for them last time.