Deshaun Watson was busted for driving nearly 100 mph

Deshaun Watson added yet another off-field issue to his long list of them shortly after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

Watson was issued a citation for speeding while he was driving on the freeway in Sandusky, Ohio, on June 11. Body camera footage from the Ohio State Highway Patrol that was obtained by TMZ shows that Watson was pulled over in his Mercedes G-Wagon. He was honest when an officer asked if he knew how fast he was going.

“Like, 97?” Watson said.

The officer responded that he had Watson driving 97 mph and issued him a citation. Court records show that Watson paid a $185 fine and the case was closed out on July 6.

All indications are that the interaction between Watson and police was friendly, but the Browns probably were not pleased to hear that Watson was driving at such a high speed. The citation came just months after they acquired him in a move that was highly scrutinized due to the sexual assault allegations against the star quarterback.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension. He has maintained his innocence and listed one reason why he agreed to a settlement with the NFL.